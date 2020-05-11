Williamsburg: Two Anti-Semites Arrested For Attacking Hasidic Jews Over Social Distancing Issues





An anti-Semitic couple from Queens were arrested after they attacked Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg. It happened on Sunday night at around 9:00PM at Bedford Avenue and Ross Street.

Sources tell YWN that the couple, named as Paulo Pinho, 35, and his wife, Clelia Pinho, 46, arrived at the location in a vehicle and began screaming anti-Semitic slurs at the Jews. They then exited the vehicle and began physically attacking the Jewish pedestrians – including pulling the masks off some of them.

Eyewitnesses tell YWN that the couple yelled “You’re the reason why we’re getting sick!”

After getting physical with the Hasidic pedestrians, the two were detained until Williamsburg Shomrim and the NYPD arrived.

Both were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault.

(YWN World Headquarter – NYC)







