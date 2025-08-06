Sa’ar Lambasts The NYT: “An Upside Down World: I Couldn’t Find A Photo Of Evyatar; It’s Not Newsworthy?”

The UN Security Council held a special session on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza at the demand of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar

During his speech, Sa’ar emphasized how the Israeli hostages are being sadistically starved and tortured while the terrorists are feasting on meat. Meanwhile, Israel is facilitating truckloads of aid to Gaza, a step that no other country has carried out during wartime in history—to an enemy that has committed crimes like the Nazis and ISIS: massacres, rape, the murder of children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, and the abduction of hundreds.

“The world has been turned upside down while Hamas runs its propaganda machine,” Sa’ar asserted. “A huge part of the international media is both ignoring the truth and buying its lies.”

Holding up a copy of the New York Times, Sa’ar continued: “I read the New York Times the day after Hamas released the video of Evyatar David. I looked but couldn’t find Evyatar on the front page. And I couldn’t find his picture anywhere in the paper. I call on the international media to put Evyatar and Rom [Braslavki] front and center. Is it not newsworthy?”

“We’re witnessing an upside-down world. We’re witnessing the twisted anti-Israel agenda of the global media. They shift the responsibility from the kidnappers and rapists to the attacked country. They shift the blame from terrorists to the victims. Instead of standing by Israel, they are blaming the victims—the victims of attacks from seven different fronts.”

“Do you know what the UN Secretary-General Guterres tweeted after the horrific images of Evyatar and Rom were released? Not a word! Deafening silence!”

“Yet we all see his endless and obsessive tweets against Israel, time and again.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, what we are witnessing today is the rise of psychotic antisemitism around the world, fueled by modern blood libels like the darkest days of history. Jews are hunted around the world simply because they are Jews.”

“But it’s not the only war on earth. But it’s the only case that people are being hunted everywhere because of their nationality. Do you know of another nation fighting for its life and suffering around the world from hostility and violence? We are living in an upside-down world, a world in which Israel sits on the bench of the accused while it fights for its survival. There is a name for this—it’s called antisemitism.”

Sa’ar also excoriated the countries, such as the UK, Canada, and France, who recently announced their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state, accusing them of killing all chances of reaching a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)