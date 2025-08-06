Trump Calls Hamas Hostage Video “Horrible,” Says He Hopes “A Lot of People See It”; Says It’s “Up To Israel” Whether to Occupy Gaza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned the latest Hamas hostage video as “horrible” and said he hopes “a lot of people” see it.

The video, released by Hamas over the weekend, shows Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage abducted on October 7, emaciated and barely able to speak, digging what Hamas claimed was his own grave inside a tunnel.

Asked by reporters in Washington for his reaction, Trump said, “I think it’s horrible. I hope a lot of people do get to see it, as bad as it is, because I think it’s a horrible thing.”

When pressed on whether he supports Israel’s reported plans to expand its military operations and reoccupy all of Gaza, Trump declined to offer a position, saying, “That’s pretty much going to be up to Israel.”

Trump shifted focus to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, saying his administration is prioritizing food aid. “They’re obviously not doing too well with the food,” he said, referring to Gazans. “Israel is going to help us with that in terms of distribution and also money.”

While Jerusalem has not publicly confirmed it, Israeli officials have funneled millions of dollars to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — an alternative aid mechanism meant to bypass Hamas. Funding the GHF remains politically sensitive inside Israel, where many view the group’s operations with suspicion.

Trump also reiterated plans to establish new food centers in Gaza, although his administration has yet to roll out the long-promised aid distribution plan.

He noted that multiple Arab states have agreed to assist “in terms of money and possibly distribution,” but did not name which countries were involved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)