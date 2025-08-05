Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Assemblyman Eichenstein, Chief Taylor Host NYPD Highway Patrol Tour for Harmony Services


This morning, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor arranged a memorable tour for members of Harmony Services, Inc., an adult care program serving individuals with special needs. The visit took place at the NYPD Highway Patrol headquarters on Flatbush Avenue. NYPD Chaplain David Heskiel also joined the group for the special event.

Participants enjoyed an engaging and hands-on experience, exploring the Highway Patrol’s impressive fleet of motorcycles and vehicles, learning about the responsibilities of patrol officers, and asking thoughtful questions about highway safety and enforcement.

The tour was inspired by a recent visit to Assemblyman Eichenstein’s office, during which members of the Harmony Services community expressed interest in learning more about the work of local police. The Assemblyman reached out to Deputy Chief Taylor, who graciously coordinated the visit.

“We were thrilled to visit the NYPD Highway Patrol 2 headquarters with the wonderful individuals from Harmony Services,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “Their curiosity and enthusiasm were inspiring, and the gracious patrol officers patiently discussed their work and answered questions. I’m especially grateful to Deputy Chief Taylor for making this meaningful experience possible. It’s a visit that will be remembered for a long time to come.”



