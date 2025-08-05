Closter Officials Slam Resident Who Displayed Swastika On Vehicle; Assemblyman Yeger Thanks Officials for Standing With Jewish Community

A vehicle bearing a swastika and New York State EMT plates continues to spark outrage, with officials from both New Jersey and New York now calling for investigations and expressing solidarity with the Jewish community.

On Tuesday, Closter, New Jersey, Mayor John C. Glidden Jr. and the Borough Council issued a public letter condemning “overt antisemitic expressions” from a “local resident” and reaffirmed Closter’s commitment to diversity, tolerance, and support for all faiths. The statement, prompted by public backlash over the Nazi imagery displayed on a car with New York EMT plate number 544, declared that “Closter officials unequivocally condemn antisemitic statements—written, spoken, or implied.”

The letter noted that while the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, hate speech—especially involving antisemitic imagery—violates the spirit of Closter’s values. “Make no mistake,” the borough wrote, “Closter officials stand in solidarity with Jewish neighbors and we strive to maintain our town’s reputation of valuing human dignity, equality and justice.”

On Tuesday night, New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn), who had already contacted New York’s DMV demanding a review of the EMT license plate registration, responded to the Closter letter with a message of gratitude.

“I was heartwarmed to read your letter,” Yeger wrote in a follow-up letter to Mayor Glidden, thanking the borough for its “strong show of solidarity with the Jewish community and all decent people.”

Assemblyman Yeger had previously raised alarms over how the individual—identified by YWN sources as John Kanjiram—retained New York EMT plates despite no apparent current certification and a public display of hate symbols. In a letter to DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, Yeger questioned how such plates were still valid and warned of the false appearance of official authority.

In the follow-up, Yeger said the Commissioner’s office had assured him the matter would be investigated and urged Closter officials to share any information they may have about the registrant’s residency status or potential violations of state law. “If you believe that a New Jersey law has been violated,” he added, “I would also urge you to refer the matter to your local prosecutor’s office.”

Although acknowledging that there may be “little we can do” regarding an individual’s right to display hate symbols under free speech protections, Yeger stressed that officials can—and must—enforce existing laws regarding vehicle registration and public safety.

“You have my very warmest regards,” Yeger wrote in closing, “particularly Jewish New Yorkers need as many friends as we can find right now.”

Kanjiram, a former EMT whose certification expired in 2015, has not responded publicly to the controversy. The New York DMV has not yet issued a public statement.

Law enforcement officials in both states have been made aware of the situation. Closter officials confirmed they have consulted local rabbis and national Jewish organizations including the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

