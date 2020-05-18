WATCH IT: Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent COVID; Alludes To Dr Zelenko





President Donald Trump said Monday that he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for over a week to prevent coronavirus infection.

“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said during a roundtable event. “A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”

He added: “I’m taking it, hydroxychlororquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Hydroxychloroquine, which has been repeatedly touted by Trump as a potential game-changer in fighting the coronavirus, is also often used by doctors to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Numerous clinical trials are looking to see if it’s effective in fighting the coronavirus, but it is not a proven treatment yet.

Trump mentioned that he received a letter from “Westchester new York, from around the area, he didn’t want anything, he just said sir, I have hundreds of patients, and I give them Hydroxychloroquine, I give them the Z-Pak, and I give them zinc. And out of the hundreds of patients – over 300 – I haven’t lost one”.

While Trump did not mention him by name, it is obvious that trump was referring to Dr Zev Zelenko from Kiryas Joel, who is likely the most vocal doctor in the nation giving this cocktail to his hundreds of patients.

Trump’s comments come weeks after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the drug, saying it became aware of reports of “serious heart rhythm problems” in patients with the virus who were treated with the malaria drugs, often in combination with antibiotic azithromycin, commonly known as a Z-Pak.

Meanwhile, Fox News’ Cavuto warns audience after Trump reveals he’s taking hydroxychloroquine:

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress this enough. This will kill you.”

