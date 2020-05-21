THIS SUNDAY: Free Antibody Testing In Catskills And Flatbush – You Must Register Today!





Bikur Cholim has partnered with the prestigious Mayo Clinic and the NIH to offer the most advanced antibody testing for the purpose of qualifying you as a convalescent plasma donor. This may also allow researchers to better understand the COVID-19 immune response and work towards a cure. There are no requirements to have had COVID-19 symptoms in order to be tested.

There will be a drive in Flatbush at two locations, and for the first time in the Catskills in the Hatzalah Garage in partnership with Catskills Hatzalah.

All donors will be receiving their full lab results a few days after the drive.

It will allow local doctors and Rabbinic figures to determine the true extent of the immune response in your neighborhood. We will be testing individuals with symptoms (or confirmed COVID) and those without any symptoms.

It will provide you with the most advanced and accurate antibody results that exist using Mayo Clinic’s testing platform.

It will allow further study and analysis of our communities’ antibody response by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) who will be detailing and analyzing our communal response in creating better tests and hopefully a vaccine.

