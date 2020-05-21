Massive Fire Destroys Home of Rov Of Ohr Samaeach In Johannesburg [VIDEOS]





The home of HaRav Yechezkel Auerbach, the Rov and Rosh Kollel of Ohr Sameach in Johannesburg, was totally destroyed in a fire on Thursday night.

Bichsdei Hashem there are no injuries reported.

A large number of firefighters were on the scene for hours attempting to put the fire out.

Video footage submitted to YWN from eyewitnesses shows that the home was totally destroyed.

