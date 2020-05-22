BIG UPDATE FOR NJ: Groups Of 25 Can Now Gather Outdoors





New Jersey is loosening restrictions on the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings and certain outdoor activities, Gov. Phil Murphy announced at his daily press conference on Friday morning.

Gatherings of up to 25 people will now be allowed outdoors, as well as for outdoor recreational businesses like charter and fishing boats, driving ranges, and outdoor batting cages.

Murphy added that this does not apply to outdoor dining or graduations. Still, Murphy said the state still social distancing guidelines must be followed, and the wearing of masks is strongly recommended, as people come together.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







