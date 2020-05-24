WATCH: Trump Says “I Don’t Think Biden Remembers What He Did Yesterday”





President Donald Trump said former Vice President was never known as a ‘smart person’ as he struggled to name positive things about the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate.

In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’ was as a competitor.

‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said in the brief interview segment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







