WATCH: Trump Says “I Don’t Think Biden Remembers What He Did Yesterday”

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

President Donald Trump said former Vice President was never known as a ‘smart person’ as he struggled to name positive things about the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate.

In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’ was as a competitor.

‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said in the brief interview segment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)