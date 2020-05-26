BALTIMORE: Former Student At Yeshiva Attempts To Run Over Staff Member With Vehicle





The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Yeshiva Lane, when a man attempted to run over a senior staff member at Yeshiva Ner Yisroel with a vehicle.

Sources tell YWN that at around 7:45AM, a staff member had just gotten into his car outside the Yeshiva, when a man deliberately rammed his vehicle into his car. The man managed to get out of his car and run inside the Yeshiva building. The suspect then continued his rampage, driving at a high-rate of speed and began chasing another senior staff member of the high school with his vehicle. Eyewitnesses say that he missed striking him by inches, as the suspect drove at a high rate of speed.

Police responded in seconds, and managed to apprehend him and take him into custody.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and are not ruling out any motive. The identity of the suspect has not been released by Police, but sources confirm to YWN that he is a former student, and the man he chased is Rabbi Simcha Cook, principal/Menahel of the high school

Further information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








