Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Miller ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshiva Gedolah Bais Yisroel





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Miller ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedolah Bais Yisroel. He was 81 and suffered from an illness the past few months. He was the son of Hagaon HaRav Avigdor Miller ZATZAL.

Unfortunately, his wife, Rebbitzen Miriam (nee Pancer) was Niftar 5 weeks ago from COVID-19.

The Niftar was a massive Talmid Chachom and Masmid. He was a Talmid Muvhak of Hagaon HaRav Arhaon Kotler ZTZAL in Lakewood Yeshiva, studying by the Rosh Yeshiva for numerous years. He then studied under HaRav Berel Soloveitchik‧ ZTAAL in Brisk.

He began his life in Chinuch as a Rebbi in Yeshiva of Eastern Parkway. He then opened Yeshiva Gedolah Bais Yisroel in Flatbuh together with his father, where he delivered Shiurim to his Talmidim for decades. The Yeshiva then relocated to Bayswater for a short period of time, before moving to it’s current location in the Raintree area of Lakewood, NJ.

He is survived by his brother Reb Eliezer Miller (Flatbush) and his sisters, Rebbitzen Libby Leshinsky, Rebbitzen Scheina Brog, Rebbitzen Devorah Kanrek of Peekskill Yeshiva, and his 10 children – all Roshei Yeshiva, Marbitzei Torah and Magidei Shiurim.

He leaves behind thousands of grieving Talmidim whom he treated as children and not only as a Rebbi.

The Levaaya was held this morning in Flatbush, and the Niftar was taken for Kevurah to Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

