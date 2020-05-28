VIOLENT RIOTS: Protestors Loot Stores And Set Them Ablaze In Minneapolis, Smash Police Car In Los Angeles [VIDEOS]





Looters have struck a Target store as protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continue.

FOX 9 crews witnessed groups of looters running in and out of the Target location off East Lake Street Wednesday evening. The store just steps away from Minneapolis police’s 3rd Precinct, the center of the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Loading up a dolly, looters were seen running off with everything from televisions to clothes to groceries.

An Auto Zone was set on fire, and video footage showed protestors destroying a Wendy’s restaurant.

The looting comes as Wednesday’s protests have become more violent. While most protesters have rallied peacefully, a portion of the group have thrown objects at officers and smashed precinct windows. Officers have responded by firing rubber bullets at the offenders.

Meanwhile, protest were popping up in other parts of the country. Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The march resulted in a violent confrontation with police and the shutting down of the 101 Freeway near downtown. Protesters smashed the windwos of a police car on the 101 Freeway.

