MINNEAPOLIS NIGHT OF CHAOS: Dozens of Buildings Burned, Stores Looted, All “IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE” [VIDEOS]





Fires burned and looters struck Thursday after violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night, with damage stretching for miles across the city and Mayor Jacob Frey appealing to the governor to activate the National Guard.

Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop. Asked to confirm reports that he had been shot by a store owner, police spokesman John Elder said that was “one of the theories.”

Pockets of looting continued Thursday at stores where windows and doors were smashed. A liquor store employee displayed a gun as he stood among the debris of broken bottles and beer cans inside the business. Dozens of buildings along Lake Street in Minneapolis were broken into, looted, and burned late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities struggled to contain the riots.

Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon Wednesday near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive. Protesters also skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night’s confrontation.

On Thursday morning, smoke hung over Minneapolis and looters carried merchandise from a damaged Target store with no interference by police. Video of the store’s interior showed empty clothing racks and shelves and debris strewn about. Obscenities were spray-painted on the exterior of the store.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd’s death and was making the case a priority. The FBI had already announced it was investigating whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated. The new announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.

More fires all along this entire street. Unbelievable. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/OiEkt25BIr — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) May 28, 2020

Massive fires erupt across the city of Minneapolis. We are reporting live from this scene all morning. The latest on @kstp pic.twitter.com/Vzd4GwopwU — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) May 28, 2020

HiLake Liquors South Minneapolis in shambles – have seen at least 50 businesses that have been broken into pic.twitter.com/ATY36mSfxG — Chris Egert (@cegertKSTP) May 28, 2020

Apartment building and auto parts store burned down pic.twitter.com/67qUwczt7f — Chris Egert (@cegertKSTP) May 28, 2020

