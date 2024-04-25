Robert Kraft, Other Billionaires, Withdraw Support from Columbia University Amid Anti-Semitic Protests

In response to ongoing anti-Israel protests and the vicious antisemitism at Columbia University, prominent Jewish billionaires Robert Kraft and Leon Cooperman have announced their decisions to halt financial contributions to their alma mater. Kraft, a significant donor and a graduate who benefited from a full academic scholarship at Columbia, expressed his disillusionment with the university on social media, stating that it no longer represents the institution that once provided him significant opportunities and support.

Leon Cooperman, who has donated over $50 million to Columbia over the years, also expressed his disappointment and plans to redirect his philanthropic efforts elsewhere. Both billionaires cited concerns over the university’s current environment and its ability to ensure the safety and security of its students and staff.

Additionally, Len Blavatnik is reportedly considering a similar move, having already ceased his donations to Harvard University due to similar issues. The decisions mark a significant stance from alumni who have been instrumental in supporting the university’s programs and scholarships.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)