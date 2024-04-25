AOC Spreads Misinformation About Gaza “Mass Grave”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is under fire for propagating false claims about a “mass grave” in Gaza, which she highlighted in a discussion on social media. She referenced a post by leftist Nick Kristof, questioning the lack of media coverage on the supposed discovery at a Gaza hospital.

“How are news outlets dedicating wall-to-wall coverage to campus protests, but not the discovery of mass graves in Gaza of people with their hands tied & clothing stripped? Why do we not know more? Where are the journalists and resources being dedicated to that story?”

The IDF has refuted these claims, stating that what was initially claimed to be a “mass grave” was actually a site where Palestinians had been burying the dead, which IDF personnel inspected in search of possible Israeli hostages. After the examination, the bodies were reinterred at their original site.

The Times of Israel confirmed that bodies had been interred at this location both before and during Israeli military activities in the area. IDF has labeled the “mass grave” claims as misinformation, drawing parallels to historical antisemitic allegations known as “blood libel.”

Additionally, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has voiced support for recent campus protests, which have included anti-Israel sentiments and, at times, aggression towards Jewish students, raising further controversies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)