Ben-Gvir Rejects Proposal for International Visits to Imprisoned Hamas Terrorists

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has expressed strong opposition to a proposal allowing international observers to visit Hamas members imprisoned in Israel following their involvement in the October 7 massacre. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, supports the idea of permitting visits by two foreign observers alongside an Israeli judge. This initiative, prompted by a request from Britain, has stirred controversy within the Israeli government.

Ben-Gvir argues that such visits could undermine Israel’s position in negotiations and contends that the conditions of these prisoners are a pressure point against Hamas. He further highlighted the lack of reciprocal visits to Israeli captives held by Hamas, asserting that international bodies have not made similar efforts to visit Israeli abductees.

Ben-Gvir views the demand for inspection visits as an infringement on Israeli sovereignty and insists that any agreement on visits should include similar access to Israelis held in Gaza.

