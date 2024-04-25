Trump “Thanks” Gutless, Lazy” Former Attorney General Bill Barr For His Endorsement

**Trump Ridicules Former Attorney General Bill Barr for Endorsing Him Despite Past Criticisms**

Former President Donald Trump derided Bill Barr, his one-time Attorney General who has since become a vocal critic, for endorsing him amidst ongoing disagreements. Barr disclosed his support for Trump last Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom” and reiterated his stance during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. He explained his endorsement of Trump in the upcoming election against President Joe Biden by labeling Biden as the “greater threat to democracy.”

Trump “thanked” Bill Barr for the endorsement on Truth Social:

Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him “Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy” (New York Post!). Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word “Lethargic” from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!

