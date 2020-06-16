Self-made Supermarket Tycoon Donates NIS 1,000,000 Worth of Tefillin To European Jews





Owner of the wildly successful supermarket chain named after himself, Rami Levy, is donating more than 1 million shekels worth of tefillin to European Jews who cannot buy these important religious articles themselves.

The Rabbinical Centre of Europe published a protocol that was created with the blessing of Rami Levy outlining who is eligible for a donation of Tefillin. According to the protocol, every Jew who does not have a talis and tefillin, can apply through the rabbi of their community and request a pair of tefillin.

At this time, the donations will be limited to two sets for every community in an effort to prevent hoarding and to ensure that the sets will go to those who need them. The beneficiaries will be required to promise to wear the Tefillin every weekday.

Levy joined the initiative after a special request was made by Rabbi Aryeh Goldberg, CEO of the European Rabbinical Center. The project is in memory of the late Rabbi Benjamin Wolf, the Rabbi of the community of Hanover, Germany. who died about a month and a half ago from the coronavirus

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








