LAKEWOOD ON EDGE: Audio Message From Lakewood Police Chief Ahead Of Planned Protest





A protest is planned for this Shabbos in Lakewood over the death of George Floyd, and local authorities are joining with the organizer in efforts to promote it as a peaceful event.

The protest is scheduled for 1:00PM at 9th Street and Clifton Avenue, and will march down Clifton Avenue to Lakewood Town Hall. The demonstration is scheduled to end at 3:00PM.

Meanwhile, some store owners on Clifton Avenue are boarding up their shops and removing valuables out of fears that the protest could turn into all out looting.

According to the Asbury park press: “Throughout the week, township police have advised local business owners to be aware of the pending rally and take action to protect valuables, according to Binyomin Weinstein (of Sushi Spot), who said he spoke to many of his fellow business owners.”

Lakewood Police Chief Gregory H. Meyer sent an audio message to YWN following concerns in the Jewish community.

Lakewood police on Monday issued a statement about the protest:

“We are preparing with the help of our community liaisons, so that we can handle any situation that may arise. It is our priority to maintain the safety of the community we serve, while allowing and respecting the right to a peaceful demonstration,” Lakewood Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

“We ask that you keep all of those affected by the events in Minnesota and around the Country, in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

