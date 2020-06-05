9 Killed In Alleged Israeli Airstrike In Syria [VIDEO]





Syrian News Agency SANA reported that shockwaves of mid-air explosions were heard in the northern region of Hama on Thursday evening. Additional reports coming from Lebanon confirmed that explosions were heard by the country’s northern border with Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported that at least nine people were killed in the strike, with the death toll expected to rise.

Earlier in the week, The Syrian Center for Human Rights reported that five members of the pro–Iranian militia were killed in an air-strike near over Al Bukamal also in Syria’s northern area.

These newest reports come just three weeks after SANA accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes near Aleppo (Haleb). The target then was a factory that was suspected f producing chemical weapons. If this was true, then it would mark one of Israel’s farthest successful attack missions inside Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







