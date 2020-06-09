DEBLASIO’S NYC: A Street In Each Boro Will Be Named “Black Lives Matter”





In each borough at a “crucial” location, a street will be named “Black Lives Matter,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.

“What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter,” de Blasio said.

This follows a Sunday meeting with activists, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died after an NYPD officer used a chokehold on him.

One of the locations will be near city hall, and the other locations will be decided with participants activists and city leaders, de Blasio said.

