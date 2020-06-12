Israel Has New “Red Zones” As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise





A number of Bedouin towns in the Negev were designated “red zones” by Israel’s Health Ministry due to their high rate of infection as well as many areas in southern Tel Aviv where many foreign workers live. The newly declared “red zone” regions face an immediate lockdown.

The move came as the number of cases of coronavirus in Israel continued to rise on Thursday, and for the first time since the regulations were removed, there were over 200 new virus cases within 24 hours.

There are currently 3,019 active cases, including 34 in serious condition, 24 of whom are intubated.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the mortality rate in Israel is 1.6%, which means about one out of 61 coronavirus patients have died.

Outgoing Health Minister Moshe Bar Siman Tov said during an interview with Channel 12 News: “I’m afraid that in a month and a half we will see a mass of severely ill patients,”

The ministry, together with a hand-picked few who make up the cabinet, decided to step up communication and enforcement of Health Ministry regulations. According to a police spokesperson, 965 fines were issued on Thursday alone.

The government said that they will monitor the situation and reconvene next week to consider further restrictions, including returning middle and high schools to a capsule or distance learning system.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education, as of Thursday evening, 460 students and faculty have tested positive for coronavirus, and 25,517 are in isolation. Some 165 schools are closed due to having had confirmed cases of the virus among their staff or students.

