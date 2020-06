Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Thursday that New York City will start Phase 2 of its reopening on Monday. Phase 2 includes offices; Playground, in-store retail; outdoor dining; hair salons and barbershops; real estate; vehicle sales leases and rentals; commercial building management; and retail rental, repair and cleaning.

An estimated 150,000 to 300,000 workers will return to work under Phase 2, de Blasio said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)