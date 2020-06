The stabbing rampage in a British park that left three people dead is now being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured when a 25-year-old man, who is in custody, went on a rampage in Reading’s Forbury Gardens Park on Saturday evening.

The man is believed to be Libyan, sources told the BBC and Sky News. He reportedly served time in prison in England for a minor offense.

(AP)