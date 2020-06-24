Chaim Deutsch Loses Congressional Race To Incumbent Clarke

Yvette Clarke, a longtime congresswoman from Brooklyn’s 9th congressional district defeated multiple Democratic primary challengers this year.
She won her re-match against organizer Adem Bunkeddeko, who won 47% of the vote against her in 2018, and a challenge from Brooklyn councilman Chaim Deutsch.
Clarke won 62% with Adem Bunkeddeko finishing second at 18%. Deutsch received just 9.9%, only slightly ahead of Isiah James at 9.1%. In last place was Lutchi Gayot, who got just 1%.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
there were 75,000 requests for absentee ballots which is more than the total votes counted so far. It’s very strange.
Frum jews dont vote. Had there been 25 thousand yidden he would of won. Our loss. Our fault.
I’m not a big fan of all of his positions but I greatly respect his effort and energy to seek change by running for public office. Sadly, the turnout (in person or mail-in ballots) in the frum neighborhoods appears to be pathetic, even by NYS primary standards and the virus delayed voting.
Why was I led to believe this was a tight race?