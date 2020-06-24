Chaim Deutsch Loses Congressional Race To Incumbent Clarke





Yvette Clarke, a longtime congresswoman from Brooklyn’s 9th congressional district defeated multiple Democratic primary challengers this year.

She won her re-match against organizer Adem Bunkeddeko, who won 47% of the vote against her in 2018, and a challenge from Brooklyn councilman Chaim Deutsch.

Clarke won 62% with Adem Bunkeddeko finishing second at 18%. Deutsch received just 9.9%, only slightly ahead of Isiah James at 9.1%. In last place was Lutchi Gayot, who got just 1%.

