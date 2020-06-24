Pro-Israel Jewish Democrat Congressman Engel Set To Lose To AOC-Backed Progressive





Long-time Pro-Israel Congressman Eliot Engel is likely to lose the seat for New York’s 16th Congressional District to his progressive challenger, Middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman, results show.

Rep. Elliot Engel, who has been in Congress since 1989, was behind Bowman by a 61 percent to 34 percent margin in Engel’s Bronx-Westchester district.

Bowman received high-profile endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Hillary Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had also thrown their support behind Engel.

Engel, 73, serves as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Because of the major increase in New Yorkers casting ballots by mail and election officials not being allowed to count absentee ballots until days after the election, the race won’t be called until after June 30.

