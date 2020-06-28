Israel: Bat Yam & Areas Of Ashdod Are Declared “Restricted Zones”





The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 22,800 as of Motzei Shabbos, with 6,102 active patients with 41 in serious condition, of whom 23 are ventilated.

The death toll has risen to 317, including Israel’s youngest fatality, a 19-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions who passed away on Shabbos at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones made a decision late Thursday night to place a partial lockdown on the city of Bat Yam and three Chareidi neighborhoods in Ashdod. A partial lockdown was imposed on the city of Elad and the Kiryat Sanz neighborhood of Tiveria earlier last week.

A total of 19 residents and staff members of a senior living facility in Ashdod were diagnosed with the virus. According to the health ministry, the infection originated from a driver who transported staff members to the facility.

Also, a total of 24 residents and staff members of a senior living facility in Ramle were diagnosed with the virus.

Senior officials of the health ministry and National Security are meeting on Motzei Shabbos to discuss the possibility of tightening health restrictions due to the increasingly rising spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The measures under consideration are limiting gatherings to 20-30 people, reducing the number of people allowed at events such as weddings to 150 people (instead of 250), instituting capsule systems in workplaces and summer schools, banning summer camps, limiting the number of people allowed on beaches, and encouraging workplaces to allow employees to work from home if possible.

The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday to make a final decision on instituting restrictions.

Israel Police and municipal inspectors were on the streets throughout the country on Friday as part of the government’s efforts to increase enforcement of health regulations, issuing fines to anyone not wearing masks and to businesses failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

