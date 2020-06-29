Edelstein Claims “Second Wave” Is Upon Us Announces Plans For New Restrictions





Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke to the press on Sunday and warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is beginning in Israel. He followed up that statement with the announcement that the ministry will soon be pushing new restrictions on public gatherings including places of higher education, Shuls, and open space gatherings.

Edelstein attributed the second wave to the “spike” in confirmed cases of Covid-19 that have been occurring in Israel since the middle of June. “We are in the beginning of a second wave of the virus. Our goal is to get maximum results with minimum damage.”

“There is a populist competition of who can disrespect concerns over the coronavirus the most. There are some who say we don’t need to be alarmed by the numbers. There are some who accused me of creating hysteria. It is easy to speak in populist terms in order to score points with some people. It’s easy, but also dangerous. No one has till now offered a better plan for dealing with this… This isn’t just another kind of little flu virus.”

Edelstein added that the Ministry is trying to balance the country’s health needs with those of the economy, but added that if the public fails to adhere to guidelines then a second mass lockdown could be forthcoming.

“From day one I always emphasized that if the public doesn’t adhere to the rules, we’re going to end up in another lockdown… I’ve pushed for a significant increase in enforcement. I consider anyone who doesn’t obey the rules to be harming not only himself but also those around him. And he is liable to hurt the whole economy as well.”

Edelstein also said that he proposed to the Coronavirus Cabinet a series of new restrictions, including limitations on public gatherings, prayer groups in synagogues, and colleges, with tests to be administered online as well as an increase in the number of public sector employees who will work from home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







