More Than Half of COVID-19 Patients Suffer From Weakness and Respiratory Distress After Recovering From the Disease





According to a recent study conducted by Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim, more than half of the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 suffer from weakness and respiratory distress after they recover from the virus itself. These symptoms can last several weeks.

The study was conducted by the hospital’s pulmonary institute. It was based on preliminary data gathered from dozens of patients at the hospital who were hospitalized due to suffering from COVID-19. The patients in question displayed symptoms of respiratory distress whether they had a mild, moderate, or serious, case of the disease.

Director of the institute, Professor Gabriel Izbicki, told Israeli media that, “Within the symptoms that we checked for, we revealed general weakness among the majority of patients alongside shortness of breath, sustained cough and other complex breathing and pulmonary issues. The majority of patients are not back to the level and shape they were in before their hospitalization.”

The study thus far has been conducted on only a small number of patients. “This is a study of only a few dozen patients. It is very frightening and that is why we published it. But we are looking to have a few hundred patients and then we will see if our research is confirmed or not. We hope that this study will help the entire coronavirus community worldwide.”

As of yet, there is little information about the mid- and long-term effects of the virus due to the virus being completely new.

“This study is unique,” Izbicki said. “The center’s special outpatient clinic is testing recovered coronavirus patients at three months and plans to re-test them at six months post-recovery as well.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








