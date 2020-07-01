VIDEO: The Moment A Sefer Torah Was Rescued From Burning Home In Boca Raton Last Week





The attached video is the emotional moment that Palm Beach Fire County Firefighters rescued a 100-year-old Sefer Torah from a burning home in Boca Raton last week.

There were heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof when firefighters arrived, but they were able to extinguish the blaze.

At the homeowners’ request, firefighters went back into the home to retrieve the Torah. Although the house is badly damaged, firefighters say they were grateful to save something that means so much to the family.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







