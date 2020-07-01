Trump Blasts DeBlasio Over Defunding NYPD; Says Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ On 5th Avenue Would Be ‘Symbol Of Hate’

President Donald Trump criticized Mayor Bill DeBlasio Wednesday over the $1 billion NYPD funding cut, yet he says DeBlasio will use the money for a Black Lives Matter street “sign” in New York City.

Trump showed his disapproval of the situation on Twitter by calling it “symbol of hate”.

DeBlasio spoke about the plan in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, saying he intends to have the words painted on the street where Trump Tower sits.

Trump said that would amount to “denigrating this luxury Avenue” and would “further antagonize” the police.

De Blasio responded in a tweet showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)