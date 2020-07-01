Federal Officials Issue Warning About ‘Face Mask Exemption’ Card Scam

There’s a new warning about a bizarre scam surrounding face masks.

Federal officials say cards claiming that someone is exempt from wearing a mask in public are fake.

One phony card claims businesses trying to enforce the rule by requiring the card carrier to wear a mask will face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Investigators also say the FTBA, or Freedom to Breathe Agency, is not part of the government.

Cards have surfaced in the New York area and other parts of the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)