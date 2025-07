The Rosh Yeshivah of Ahavas Shalom in Jerusalem, HaGaon HaMekubal HaRav Yaakov Hillel, is in great need of Rachamei Shamayim.

He has been ill in recent years, and following a deterioration in his condition this week, he was hospitalized in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for יעקב משה בן גלדיס כתון b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)