“This Is All Jihad”: NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani’s Intern Advocated for Pro-Palestinian “Holy War”

Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign is under scrutiny again after a resurfaced video showed a former staffer of his referring to pro-Palestinian activism as “all Jihad” and encouraging fellow Muslim students to embrace doxing, arrest, and suspension as part of their political mission.

In the video, Hadeeqa Malik, a student at City College of New York and current president of the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), delivers a fiery speech during a CUNY4Palestine webinar titled Islamic Political Activism. “The true believer knows that none of this is in vain, that this is all Jihad,” she said.

Malik’s comments were originally posted to her LinkedIn account ten months ago, alongside a public endorsement of the event. She is seen encouraging Muslim students to defy social and academic consequences in the name of political activism. “The conversation of doxing, the conversation of getting arrested and suspended — I think it’s time for Muslims to start to say alright, alright so what?”

According to her publicly available LinkedIn profile, Malik served as a summer 2024 intern for Mamdani’s Assembly office, handling communications, outreach, and policy work. A selfie posted online shows the two smiling together.

Malik’s speech is not an isolated moment. In a separate video from a February rally, she can be seen confronting a Muslim NYPD officer during a protest, leading a crowd in chants of “Let’s read the badges of the pigs” and appearing to shame the officer for serving in law enforcement. “Put some respect on their names!” she yells, referencing Muslim names worn by officers on their badges. The visibly distressed officer was eventually replaced by a colleague as protesters jeered.

Malik, who is studying international relations with a minor in human rights, also lists herself as an Outreach Coordinator for the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) and a Racial Justice Fellow at the Colin Powell School for Civil and Global Leadership. CAIR did not respond to requests for comment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)