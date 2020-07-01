Three Story Building Collapses In Brooklyn [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a building collapse in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30PM on Wednesday.
A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction.
The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.
The building is a three story building under construction. FDNY reports all workers have been accounted for. FDNY has pulled all members from conducting searches do to the possibility of a secondary collapse.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)