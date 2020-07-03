REPORTS: Israeli Cyberattack Caused Explosion At Iranian Nuclear Site, F-35s Bombed Missile Site





Kuwaiti based newspaper Al-Jareeda reported that Israel was responsible for two blasts that occurred at Iranian facilities in the past week.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed senior source said that an Israeli cyberattack caused yesterday morning’s explosion at the largely underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

In a more shocking part of the report, the newspaper reported that last Friday’s explosions at the Parchin military complex in the foothills of Tehran, were the result of Israeli F-35 bombardment – an operation that required no refueling, the newspaper reported.

Al-Jazeera reports that the aircraft took off from southern Israel and carried out the bombing run without the need to refuel.

Defense analysts believe the Parchin military complex holds an underground tunnel system and missile production facilities.

Israeli officials have neither confirmed nor denied these shocking reports.

