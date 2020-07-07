3 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine Order





Three more states — Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma — have been added to the growing list of states under the tri-state quarantine order as New York and New Jersey investigate new travel-related outbreaks amid the U.S. virus surge.

As of Tuesday, travelers to the tri-state area from 19 hotspot states are told to isolate for 14 days. In addition to the three newcomers, the restricted states included: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Utah, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Idaho, Georgia, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nevada.

Many of those states are among at least 21 to reverse or pause reopenings entirely as they scramble to curb a COVID surge the CDC warned more than a week ago may already be beyond the nation’s ability to control. It’s only gotten worse since. The mayor of Atlanta, whose state is among the 19 on the tri-state restricted list, said Tuesday she believes Georgia moved too fast.

