Manhattan: Partial Building Collapse On East 38 Street [SEE VIDEO OF COLLAPSE]





A building partially collapsed on Wednesday morning onto a busy Manhattan sidewalk, and miraculously only one person suffered minor injuries.

FDNY and NYPD were on the scene at 203 East 38th Street near 3rd Avenue, and had the area cordoned off.

The FDNY says the building is a five story vacant parking garage.

Debris was scattered all over the sidewalk, with at least cars crushed from the falling bricks.

NYC Department of Buildings and Con Edison are enroute.

Video below submitted to YWN by eyewitness:

