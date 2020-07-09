IN CUSTODY AGAIN! Michael Cohen Taken Back To Jail After He Was Caught At A Restaurant





Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the heels of a newspaper photo showing him eating at a Manhattan restaurant weeks after being released from prison into home confinement.

His attorney told NBC News that his detention could be connected to a photo of him that appeared on the front page of The New York Post eating outside his Manhattan residence, where he was supposed to be under home confinement.

Cohen was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal jail, NBC News reported.

Cohen was recently released from prison after raising concerns he could catch the coronavirus.

(AP)







