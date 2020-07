Please be Mispallel for Hagaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein Shlita, one of the Poskei HaDor, who is in need of Rachmei Shomayim.

The Rosh Yeshiva has been taken to the ICU, and his condition is serious.

His name for Tehillim is Dovid ben Shima.

