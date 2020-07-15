NYPD PBA Boss Slams DeBlasio, City Council For “Giving Streets Back To Criminals”





New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council Tuesday for a spike in shootings this summer, telling Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones: “The city has given our streets back.”

“Our city council, our mayor’s office, and the state legislature have handcuffed police officers and given the street back to the criminals.”

