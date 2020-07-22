LISTEN TO THE INSIDE STORY: How Yeshivos & Seminaries Got Israel To Allow Bochrim & Girls To Enter The Country





As YWN has reported earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli government has announced that American Yeshivos and Seminaries will be allowed to open in Elul. Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, the head of the coalition of Yeshivas and Seminaries for B’nei Chu”l, has spent weeks working with Gedolim and government officials to pull this off.

In this riveting interview, he shares the backstory that many people are unaware of.

He discusses his fascinating conversations with HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita. He talks about the immense achdus and Kiddush Hashem that has come out of all this.

He explains why he believes the government will keep this policy in place and not retract. And he explains why despite a total shutdown on foreign travelers, the government has agreed to let American students into the country.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast app, including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Podbean.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







