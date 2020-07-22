APPROVED! Israel Approves Entry Of Foreign Yeshiva & Seminary Students





Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Wednesday that foreign students will be permitted to enter Israel despite the current ban on non-Israeli citizens, the Chaim V’Chessed organization reported.

“The announcement comes after weeks of intensive work by the recently formed Yeshiva & Seminary Coalition for Bnei Chul, headed by Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz,” Chaim V’Chessed stated. “The Coalition is comprised of more than 100 institutions catering to foreign students, from across the spectrum of Orthodoxy, serving a total of 15,000 students.”

“The efforts received strong support from MK Rabbi Yitzchak Pindrus (UTJ). Pindrus, himself the son of American immigrants, has emerged as a strong advocate for the foreign community in Israel.”

The approval applies to all yeshivah, seminary, Ulpana, MASA, and high school students.

All educational institutions will be required to adhere to all Health Ministry regulations.

All students will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in Israel in groups of up to six students. It should be noted that despite the fact that the Health Ministry shortened the quarantine period of coronavirus patients on Wednesday from 14 days to 10-13 days, this does not apply to travelers arriving from broad and in fact, does not even apply to anyone exposed to a coronavirus carrier. The shortened quarantine period applies only to coronavirus carriers themselves and those arriving from abroad or exposed to coronavirus carriers must quarantine for a full two weeks.

For specific details and guidelines, students should contact their yeshiva or seminary.

NOTE: AT THIS MOMENT, THIS PLAN RELATES ONLY TO SINGLE STUDENTS. THE STATUS OF MARRIED STUDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO ENTER ISRAEL FOR VARIOUS REASONS HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED. Chaim V’Chessed continues to advocate for a solution for these families.

