DEBLASIO BRAINSTORM! Cooking Classes And Swimming Pool To Stop Flatbush Shootings!





Socialist Mayor Bill DeBlasio has a new idea how to curb the out-of-control-gun violence plaguing NYC and parts of Brooklyn: Cooking classes and a swimming pool.

Yes, you read correctly.

The new “recreational center” will be located at Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, and community engagement will begin in the Fall.

NYS Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte announced that the center will be named Shirley Chisholm after the first black woman elected to the United States Congress.

It will feature a state of the art indoor pool, indoor two-lane track, and a kitchen for cooking classes, according to Bichotte.

Apparently, the Mayor believes that a cooking class will be the solution, and not to reverse his decision and put the NYPD Plainclothes “anti-crime” Officers back on the streets. DeBlasio got rid of the unit during the George Floyd protest that rocked NYC last month.

In 15 of the most violent precincts in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens this year, there have been 870 gun arrests and 492 of those arrests were done by anti-crime units. So the units were responsible for about 50 percent of gun arrests.

A swimming pool will now make those gun arrests.

