ALERT: Tropical Storm Isaias Headed Toward NYC, Warnings Issued





A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for New York City and Long Island, as well as parts of the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Connecticut ahead of Isaias, which is expected to hit the Tri-State late Monday and Tuesday.

The rain breaks out Monday night, with periods of heavy downpours, including potential flooding on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

The storm could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 50 mph, especially along the coasts.

Flood protection barriers have been set up for the first time at South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan. The sandbags and water-filled tubes span nearly a mile.

