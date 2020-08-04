BREAKING: Person Killed From Falling Tree In Queens, Numerous Others Injured





A person was just killed by a falling tree in Queens.

Sources tell YWN that Queens Hatzolah responded to Smedley Street and 84th Avenue at 1:00PM for reports of a tree down on a vehicle.

Arriving Paramedics found the person pinned inside the vehicle, and in traumatic arrest. Tragically, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were numerous other victims reportedly injured.

The scene was not safe, and Hatzolah was reporting “trees falling everywhere”.

Listen to the Hatzolah radio recording below:

