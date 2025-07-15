“UNPRECEDENTED”: Ziv Medical Center In Tzfas Delivers Two Sets of Triplets Within Hours

Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas reported an incredibly rare occurrence on Monday with the delivery of two sets of triplets within five hours of each other.

The first birth took place during a scheduled procedure at 34 weeks of gestation, while the second was conducted as an c-section at just 26 weeks due to early labor. Both mothers delivered two boys and one girl.

The newborns’ mothers are residents of northern Israel, one from Tuba-Zangariyye and the other from Kibbutz Machanayim. According to hospital officials, the procedures required extensive coordination and collaboration between multiple departments. Teams included obstetricians, midwives, anesthesiologists, neonatal specialists, NICU staff, and nurses.

Hospital Director Prof. Salman Zarka and members of the delivery room staff noted the rarity and complexity of the situation, and Ziv Medical Center pointed to the unique situation as an example of its operational readiness and multidisciplinary teamwork.

While triplet births are themselves uncommon, the delivery of two sets in one day is unprecedented at the hospital, officials said.

