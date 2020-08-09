COVID-19 Headquarters In Chareidi “Red Cities” Launched To Stem Infection Rate





A designated headquarters to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Chareidi areas was launched on Sunday morning under the direction of the coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

Gamzu held a meeting about the establishment of the headquarters on Friday with Chareidi representatives of the cities of Jerusalem, Ashdod, Elad, Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit and senior Home Front Command officials.

Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa, currently head of the Central Command, is overseeing the program.

The headquarters, which will be in operation 24/7, will be staffed with members of the Home Front Command, Israel Police and Israel’s four Kupot Cholim. Each city will be represented by a director who will report to the mayor.

The headquarters will centralize all coronavirus-related matters, including testing, epidemiological investigations, enforcement of regulations, evacuation to coronavirus hotels and possible closures.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








