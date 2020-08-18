Brooklyn: Jewish Girl Abducted In Bensonhurst While Waiting For Day Camp Bus





A young Jewish girl was abducted in Bensonhurst while waiting for her day camp bus on Tuesday morning, and after a frantic search, was found inside the home of her abductor.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the 11-year-old child left her home as she did every day all summer, and walked a half a block to her corner to wait for her bus to day camp. While waiting at the corner, a Jewish man approached her, grabbed her arm and then forcibly took her into his apartment.

The mother soon learned that the child was not in day camp, and immediately contacted the Boro Park Shomrim Emergency Hotline, who called the NYPD and a search was launched in minutes. Dozens of Shomrim volunteers began searching every street in the area.

The girl was eventually located after almost two hours inside a nearby home.

The NYPD responded, and took the suspect into custody. The girl was taken to a local hospital for a checkup, and Bichasdei Hashem is totally fine.

The suspect is expected to be charged with kidnapping.

Meanwhile, our sources tell YWN that police are looking into a previous abduction on that very street, to see if the suspect may have been involved in that case as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








